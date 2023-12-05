India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday for a second session in a row, boosted by strong macroeconomic data, bets of a U.S. rate cut in March and the country's ruling party winning key state elections.

Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sensex and NSE Nifty were at an all-time high on Tuesday, just 24 hours after setting the highest ever spike, result of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the elections in three important states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON