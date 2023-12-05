Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time

Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time

ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time

India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday for a second session in a row, boosted by strong macroeconomic data, bets of a U.S. rate cut in March and the country's ruling party winning key state elections.

Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time (File)

Sensex and NSE Nifty were at an all-time high on Tuesday, just 24 hours after setting the highest ever spike, result of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the elections in three important states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sensex stock market nse nifty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP