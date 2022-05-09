Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Markets continue to slump amid weak global equities; Sensex dives over 713 points in early trade
business

Markets continue to slump amid weak global equities; Sensex dives over 713 points in early trade

Among the Sensex pack firms, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the major laggards in early deals. Power Grid was the only gainer among the 30-share pack.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 713.49 points to 54,122.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also tumbled 248.7 points to 16,162.55.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 09, 2022 10:10 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmarks continued to face heavy drubbing on Monday, with the Sensex tumbling over 713 points in early trade, following a sell-off in global markets and decline in shares of index major Reliance Industries.

Unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also continued to weigh on sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 713.49 points to 54,122.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also tumbled 248.7 points to 16,162.55.

Among the Sensex pack firms, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the major laggards in early deals. Power Grid was the only gainer among the 30-share pack.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Korea were trading lower, while Shanghai traded marginally higher.

"Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as US stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

RELATED STORIES

Stock exchanges in the US had fallen on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.46 per cent to USD 112.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors again offloaded shares worth 5,517.08 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

The Sensex dived 866.65 points or 1.56 per cent to finish at 54,835.58 on Friday.

The Nifty tumbled 271.40 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at 16,411.25. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex bse sensex
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP