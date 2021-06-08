Indian shares edge up as govt offers free Covid-19 vaccines to adults

Indian shares edged up on Tuesday, extending gains from a record high close in the previous session, as the government offered free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, boosting sentiment as parts of the country ease restrictions.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.09% to 15,765.55 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.11% at 52,384.61 by 0352 GMT.

Both the indexes closed at a record high on Monday, bolstered by hopes that the economy would pick up as some states eased Covid-19 lockdowns.

India will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after markets closed, in an effort to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands.

Technology stocks boosted the Nifty 50 index, with software services firms Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rising 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Nifty IT index was up 1.1%, hitting a record high and leading gains among other subindexes.

Daily Covid-19 cases in India have been on a downward trend since early May, with data from the health ministry on Tuesday showing 86,498 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 66 days.