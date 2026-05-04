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Markets start May strong: NIFTY 50 tops 24,000; BSE Sensex gains 300 points amid voting results of 5 states

The domestic stock markets began the month of May on a positive note as investors tracked state election results and global developments.

Published on: May 04, 2026 10:09 am IST
ANI |
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The domestic stock markets began the month of May on a positive note, with both benchmark indices opening in the green as investors tracked state election results and global developments.

Markets start May strong: NIFTY 50 tops 24,000; BSE Sensex gains 300 points(PTI)

The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,063.55, rising 66 points or 0.28 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 77,257.27, gaining 343.77 points or 0.45 per cent.

Market participants said sentiment remained supported by positive global cues, while domestic factors such as election results are expected to influence near-term movement.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and market expert, told ANI that markets are set for a constructive start after the holiday break.

"Indian markets return today after the Buddha Purnima and Maharashtra Day holiday and are set for a constructive start. Gift Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were up, hinting at a positive opening. Domestically, attention also turns to state election results today, which could inject a near-term sentiment catalyst," he said.

V K Vijayakumar said that election results may influence markets in the short term, but global factors will play a bigger role.

"Today's market action may be unduly influenced by the state election results with focus on West Bengal. But it is important to note that this will be only a very short-term sentimental impact. The real market trend will be guided by the crude oil prices," he said.

Crude oil prices remained elevated, with Brent crude trading at USD 108.48 per barrel at the time of filing this report.

In the commodities market, gold prices stood at 1,51,001 per 10 grams for 24 karats, while silver prices were at 2,46,302 per kg.

On the corporate front, several companies, including Bharat Heavy Electricals, Ambuja Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Stainless, Godrej Properties, KEI Industries, Petronet LNG, Ather Energy, Exide Industries, Manappuram Finance, Tata Technologies, Wockhardt and Tata Chemicals are set to announce their fourth quarter results for FY26.

Other Asian markets also showed strong momentum, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.38 per cent to 59,513, Singapore's Straits Times up 0.68 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.93 per cent to 26,273, Taiwan's weighted index surging 4.20 per cent to 40,628, and South Korea's KOSPI rising 4.22 per cent to 6,882.

 
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Home / HT Business / Markets start May strong: NIFTY 50 tops 24,000; BSE Sensex gains 300 points amid voting results of 5 states
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