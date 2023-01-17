'Marry early for freedom': Ashneer Grover's advice leaves internet divided

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, more famous for his stint as a Shark Tank India judge, recently appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps’ podcast "The Ranveer Show", and voiced his strong opinions on marriage and kids, which didn’t go down well with Gen Z and millennials. Grover advised people to marry in their 20s and have kids soon, due to the ticking biological clock of men and women. This will allow them the freedom to do “bigger things in life”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was answering a question on lessons from his 20s which helped him in his professional life. He also complained that people are now “commitment phobic” and procrastinators. An early marriage, according to Grover, will give “direction and purpose in life” due to the responsibilities associated with children and in-laws, and help avoid distractions.

He also also shared his disdain for open marriages, “If you want to sleep with multiple partners, do it. Why get married at all then?”

While some users agreed to his opinions, many voiced their dissent.

Best advice I've heard on when to get married and how it anchors your career. Absolutely agree with him. pic.twitter.com/vscV87QTuc — Puchku 🦸‍♀️ (@MissusPokerFace) January 11, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#content}} {{{headline}}} As a late kid, I agree to this. At an age where my mom should to be playing with her school going grandkids, she is still sending me to college & is always so worried about the uncertainties. Probably the same is going to happen with me too. Profound stuff by @Ashneer_Grover https://t.co/dquCERRoFw — dr_vee (@dr_vee95) January 12, 2023

A Twitter user criticised Grover’s advice saying that, “Only a man can say ‘get free’ after marriage & kids, because the whole system is structured on the backbone of women’s labour & sacrifice.”

Only a man can say ‘get free’ after marriage & kids, because the whole system is structured on the backbone of women’s labour & sacrifice. Our mothers & grandmothers are examples. Remember that joke ‘my dad would never know which grade I’m studying in’ that we’ve all cracked?! https://t.co/5pE5CS5GK9 {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} — Ruchita (@roocheetah) January 16, 2023

only a MAN can say 'ap jaldi bachay karlo and then free ho jao to do bigger things' 😭😭😭😭😭 not everyone is made to follow the same graduation/shadi/bachay pipeline. u r NOT late in life. u r NOT behind or ahead of anyone. make ur life worth living for yourself pls https://t.co/cht7YcGMyc — mariam (@botalvarginaar) January 16, 2023

Such bs advice. I don't know whether to laugh or cry. Early marriage ke chakkar mein people have ended up in abusive marriages. Plus this man has no idea how motivation works. Every person is different and so are their motivations. Honestly hope people don't follow this🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/43ghFWUBih {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} — Sheetal Sakpal (@sheetal_bsakpal) January 15, 2023

Grover, a father of two kids, met his wife Madhuri almost 15 years ago at a coaching centre and recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in 2022.

The former BharatPe managing director had recently grabbed headlines for announcing a Mercedes for employees who complete five years in his new company, Third Unicorn.