Home / Business / Masked Aadhaar: All you need to know and how to download it
business

Masked Aadhaar: All you need to know and how to download it

The ‘masked’ Aadhaar hides the first eight digits of the 12-digit Aadhaar number and shows only the last four, thus protecting the card from being misused.
Aadhaar card (Image used only for representation)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Aadhaar card is arguably the most important identification document that is required today, as it is needed for purposes such as opening a bank account or investing in a government scheme, among others. This means that people need to keep their Aadhaar cards with them at all times which, however, can be a little risky.

Therefore, in order to eliminate this risk, and to keep the identity of an Aadhaar holder safe, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues this ID card, has come up with what is called “masked Aadhaar.” The “masked” version of the document protects the subscriber's identity by hiding the first eight digits of the 12-digit Aadhaar number, with only last four digits visible. This will ensure that even if the card is lost, it cannot be misused.

Here's how to download a masked Aadhaar:

(1.) Visit the UIDAI's official website uidai.gov.in

(2.) On the homepage, click on “Download Aadhaar”

(3.) Next, enter your 12-digit number and click on the box next to “I want a masked Aadhaar”

(4.) Enter the captcha code and click on “Send OTP”

(5.) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number linked with the document

(6.) Enter the OTP and click on “Download Aadhaar”

(7.) You can download your masked Aadhaar after this. However, it will be in the PDF format and will be secured by a password, which will be available on a mail sent to your email address.  

Topics
uidai aadhaar card
