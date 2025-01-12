Menu Explore
Mcap of five of most-valued firms tumbles 1.85 lakh crore; HDFC Bank hit hard

PTI |
Jan 12, 2025 10:44 AM IST

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by ₹70,479.23 crore to ₹12,67,440.61 crore.

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most-valued firms tumbled 1,85,952.31 crore last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a weak trend in domestic equities.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC faced erosion from their market valuations
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC faced erosion from their market valuations(REUTERS/file)

Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,844.2 points or 2.32 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 573.25 points or 2.38 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC faced erosion from their market valuations, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and the latest entrant in the top-10 pack -- HCL Technologies, were the gainers.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by 70,479.23 crore to 12,67,440.61 crore.

The Kolkata-based diversified entity ITC's valuation tumbled 46,481 crore to 5,56,583.44 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India slumped 44,935.46 crore to 6,63,233.14 crore and that of Reliance Industries eroded by 12,179.13 crore to 16,81,194.35 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by 11,877.49 crore to 8,81,501.01 crore.

However, TCS added 60,168.79 crore taking its mcap to 15,43,313.32 crore.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services jumped nearly 6 per cent on Friday after the IT services firm reported an 11.95 per cent jump in December quarter net profit to 12,380 crore.

The market valuation of HCL Tech jumped 13,120.58 crore to 5,41,539.01 crore.

The valuation of Infosys surged 11,792.44 crore to 8,16,626.78 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed 8,999.41 crore to 9,19,933.99 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever rallied 8,564.26 crore to 5,73,758.44 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HCL Tech.

