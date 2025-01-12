Mcap of five of most-valued firms tumbles 1.85 lakh crore; HDFC Bank hit hard

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most-valued firms tumbled ₹1,85,952.31 crore last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a weak trend in domestic equities. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC faced erosion from their market valuations(REUTERS/file)

Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,844.2 points or 2.32 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 573.25 points or 2.38 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC faced erosion from their market valuations, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and the latest entrant in the top-10 pack -- HCL Technologies, were the gainers.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by ₹70,479.23 crore to ₹12,67,440.61 crore.

The Kolkata-based diversified entity ITC's valuation tumbled ₹46,481 crore to ₹5,56,583.44 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India slumped ₹44,935.46 crore to ₹6,63,233.14 crore and that of Reliance Industries eroded by ₹12,179.13 crore to ₹16,81,194.35 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by ₹11,877.49 crore to ₹8,81,501.01 crore.

However, TCS added ₹60,168.79 crore taking its mcap to ₹15,43,313.32 crore.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services jumped nearly 6 per cent on Friday after the IT services firm reported an 11.95 per cent jump in December quarter net profit to ₹12,380 crore.

The market valuation of HCL Tech jumped ₹13,120.58 crore to ₹5,41,539.01 crore.

The valuation of Infosys surged ₹11,792.44 crore to ₹8,16,626.78 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹8,999.41 crore to ₹9,19,933.99 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever rallied ₹8,564.26 crore to ₹5,73,758.44 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HCL Tech.