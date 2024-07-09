MCX technical glitch: Commodity trading to begin one hour late at 10am
MCX to begin commodity trading one hour late at 10 am today owing to technical issues.
Commodity trading on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will begin at 10am today (July 9) instead of usual 9am due to some technical issues.
“The End-of -day processes for yesterday’s trade date have been delayed due to some technical issues and hence the special session will start at 09:45 am and market will start at 10:00 am today,” an announcement on MCX website said.
Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says he has invested ₹400 crore in this liquor company: ‘Never spoken about it publicly’
MCX- a commodity derivatives transaction platform- starts its regular session at 9am and ends it at 11:30pm from Monday to Friday. The trading session is divided into two parts - morning and evening. The morning session goes on till 5pm after which there is the evening session.
Read more: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail planning a sports brand like Decathlon: Report
Agri-commodities on MCX are available for futures trading only up to 5pm. However, metals, bullions, energy products can be traded up to 11:30pm.
Read more: US stock market may fall 10% soon, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist warns
Shares of MCX ended 0.7% lower on July 8at ₹3,955. The stock has gained 25% so far in 2024.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.