MCX technical glitch: Commodity trading to begin one hour late at 10am

Commodity trading on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will begin at 10am today (July 9) instead of usual 9am due to some technical issues. MCX to begin commodity trading one hour late at 10 am today owing to technical issues.

“The End-of -day processes for yesterday’s trade date have been delayed due to some technical issues and hence the special session will start at 09:45 am and market will start at 10:00 am today,” an announcement on MCX website said.

MCX- a commodity derivatives transaction platform- starts its regular session at 9am and ends it at 11:30pm from Monday to Friday. The trading session is divided into two parts - morning and evening. The morning session goes on till 5pm after which there is the evening session.

Agri-commodities on MCX are available for futures trading only up to 5pm. However, metals, bullions, energy products can be traded up to 11:30pm.

Shares of MCX ended 0.7% lower on July 8at ₹3,955. The stock has gained 25% so far in 2024.