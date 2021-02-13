Home / Business / Mercedes-Benz recalls over 1 million cars over tech error
business

Mercedes-Benz recalls over 1 million cars over tech error

The software design of the communication module may result in a failure to send the correct vehicle location for the emergency call system in the event of a crash.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2016 - 2021 CLA-Class, GLA-Class, and GLE-Class, among others.(REUTERS)

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash.

The recall comes after Mercedes-Benz learned of a crash in Europe where the automatic emergency-call system sent the wrong position of the vehicle. It began an investigation in October 2019, and it eventually found other similar events. A company spokesman said that it found none in the United States.

The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including those classed CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC, and G. The company's Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz said that it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge, according to filings with the US Department of Transportation. It expects to begin the recall on April 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mercedes-benz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP