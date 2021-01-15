Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties
Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.
