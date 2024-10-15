Menu Explore
Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up for most users in US after brief outage

Reuters |
Oct 15, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Facebook and Instagram were mostly restored after a US outage affecting thousands. Peak reports reached over 12,000 for Facebook and 5,000 for Instagram.

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were largely restored for most users after an outage that impacted thousands in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

After a major outage affecting Facebook and Instagram, services were largely restored for US users. Peak reports reached over 12,000 for Facebook and 5,000 for Instagram.(AFP)
After a major outage affecting Facebook and Instagram, services were largely restored for US users. Peak reports reached over 12,000 for Facebook and 5,000 for Instagram.(AFP)

At its peak around 1:35 p.m. ET, there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The number of outages have come down to around 450 for Instagram and 659 for Facebook since then, Downdetector showed, as of 2:09 p.m. ET.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta Platforms did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Early this year, hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours by an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

There were more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
