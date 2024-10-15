Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up for most users in US after brief outage

Facebook and Instagram were mostly restored after a US outage affecting thousands. Peak reports reached over 12,000 for Facebook and 5,000 for Instagram.
Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were largely restored for most users after an outage that impacted thousands in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
At its peak around 1:35 p.m. ET, there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
The number of outages have come down to around 450 for Instagram and 659 for Facebook since then, Downdetector showed, as of 2:09 p.m. ET.