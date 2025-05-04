Microsoft Authenticator to discontinue this feature soon. Here's what's changing

Microsoft has announced changes for its authenticator app in order to streamline the app allowing people to use saved passwords easily across devices. Autofill in Microsoft Authenticator will be discontinued from July 2025.(REUTERS/File)

As part of these updates, autofill in Microsoft Authenticator will be discontinued from July 2025, the company said.

Changes to Microsoft Authenticator autofill

Autofill in Microsoft Authenticator allows users to securely store and autofill passwords on apps and websites they visit on their phone.

As per Microsoft, starting June 2025, a person will no longer be able to save new passwords in Authenticator.

During July 2025, a user will not be able to use autofill with Authenticator.

From August 2025, saved passwords will no longer be accessible in Authenticator.

What happens to the saved data?

Microsoft said your saved passwords, but not generated password history, and addresses are securely synced to your Microsoft account, adding that you can continue to access them and the autofill functionality with Microsoft Edge, an AI-powered web browser that offers features such as Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, Password Monitor, and InPrivate search.

To continue to use generated passwords, Microsoft said users will have to save the passwords “from Generator history (accessed via or from the Password tab) into saved passwords.”

After July 2025, any payment information stored in Authenticator will be deleted from devices, Microsoft said, adding that post August 2025, “your saved passwords will no longer be accessible in Authenticator and any generated passwords not saved will be deleted.”

To know what happens to saved passkeys, how can autofill be used, how passwords can be accessed in Edge, and on using a different password autofill provider, you can check the details at the Microsoft Support page on it.

In another development, Microsoft recently raised recommended retailer pricing for its Xbox consoles and controllers around the world. Its Xbox Series S now starts at $379.99 in the US — up $80 from the $299.99 price tag that debuted in 2020, according to an AP news agency report.

The more powerful Xbox Series X will be $599.99 going forward, a $100 jump from its previous $499.99 listing.