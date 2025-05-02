Microsoft raises price of Xbox Series consoles globally, first-party games to cost $80. Here's what to know

Microsoft is raising the price of Xbox Series consoles, controllers, headsets, and some first-party games worldwide due to “market conditions” amid Donald Trump's global tariffs. In a statement shared on its official website, Xbox revealed the new prices, which will see a 14 to 27% increase from previous costs. Microsoft increases the price of Xbox Series consoles, controllers, headsets and some games.

Why is Xbox raising its prices and by how much?

The company announced that the price hikes for Xbox consoles and controllers would begin on May 1, with the entry-level Xbox Series S price jumping from $299.99 to $379.99. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition will now retail for $729.99, up from the previous price tag of $599.99.

Xbox also confirmed that some new first-party games would be priced at $79.99 this holiday season. While the company is increasing its prices globally, headset costs will go up only in the US and Canada. “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development,” Xbox said on its website.

“Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players,” the company said on its website,” the tech giant added. You can check out the new prices for Xbox consoles and controllers in the US below:

US price hikes:

Xbox Series S 512 - $379.99 (up from $299.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB - $429.99 (up from $349.99)

Xbox Series X Digital - $549.99 (up from $449.99)

Xbox Series X - $599.99 (up from $499.99)

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition $729.99 (up from $599.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - $64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Colour) - $69.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - $79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - $89.99 (up from $79.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $149.99 (up from $139.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - $199.99 (up from $179.99)

Xbox Stereo Headset -$64.99

Xbox Wireless Headset - $119.99 (up from $109.99)