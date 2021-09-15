Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Microsoft unveils share buyback of up to $60 billion
business

Microsoft unveils share buyback of up to $60 billion

The repurchase authorization has no expiration date, and may be terminated at any time.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:08 AM IST
The company’s stock has risen 35% in 2021, and its market capitalization is more than $2.2 trillion, making it the second-most valuable publicly traded company.(Reuters)

Microsoft Corp., the world’s largest software maker, appointed President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith as vice chair and unveiled a new stock-repurchase program of as much as $60 billion.

Smith, who joined Microsoft in 1993, will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, the Redmond, Washington-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Microsoft also increased its quarterly dividend by 6 cents to 62 cents a share.

The repurchase authorization has no expiration date, and may be terminated at any time. The company’s stock has risen 35% in 2021, and its market capitalization is more than $2.2 trillion, making it the second-most valuable publicly traded company. Microsoft’s previous buyback plan, unveiled in September 2019, was for $40 billion.

The company had $130.3 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
microsoft corp
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WPI inflation sees marginal uptick due to rise in prices

Zee shares surge on hopes of takeover, board overhaul

iPhone 13: Apple doubles down on 5G, upgrades iPad Mini

Apple launches iPhone 13 series. Check price, features, and availability
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP