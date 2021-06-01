Mindshare India wins 'Agency of the Year' at Festival of Media Global 2021

The Festival of Media Global (FOMG) awards 2021 were announced on Thursday 27th May. Mindshare India won the coveted Grand Prix: Agency of the year and many more accolades. In fact, Mindshare is the only agency in India to win at the global forum this year.

FOMG celebrates work from agencies across the globe. In addition to the coveted Agency of The Year (AOTY) Grand Prix award, Mindshare India also won two golds and three silver medals.

Mindshare’s campaign on Wheel Career from Home bagged gold for the best campaign for a local brand and two silvers in the impact and best use of digital categories. Wheel Career from Home was a mobile-based learning platform that aimed to train rural women on life skills to empower them and help them contribute financially to their families.

The Boost stamina meter is a one-of-its-kind ranking in the sports ecosystem that ranks players based on their stamina. It was introduced in the IPL last year and became the talking point in sports circles. This campaign won the gold medal for the best use of data and insights and a silver medal for the best use of real-time marketing.

Talking about the win MA Parthasarathy (Maps), CEO South Asia, Mindshare said, “Mindshare India is ecstatic on winning Festival Of Media Global, shortly after grabbing titles at Festival of Media APAC. Our teams at Mindshare put our brands at the center of everything, and this global recognition is an uplifting moment for our teams. These campaigns have been crafted keeping in mind the drastic shifts in consumer mindset and behaviour since the onset of the pandemic. We thank FOMA for this recognition, our teams for their outstanding effort in these times, and our clients for their consistent trust in us.”