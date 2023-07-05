Mint unveils #AskBetterQuestions , says campaign to empower audience

HT Media Group's business publication Mint has announced a new brand campaign #AskBetterQuestions, which is focused on the idea of asking better questions to drive progress, resonating with the group's mission is to ‘Empower, Engage and Entertain’ millions through trusted content every minute every day.

The digital campaign aims to empower readers through thought-provoking ideas and commits to upholding high reporting standards that address questions arising in audiences' minds, Mint said.

As per Mint, the #AskBetterQuestions series comprises three videos for a common objective i.e, help people achieve goals and thrive by addressing questions in their minds.The three videos showcase the drive and determination of the youth in India, featuring individuals from diverse backgrounds striving for success in their respective fields, Mint added.

One video features a C-suite executive who seeks ideas to grow business. The second video has a budding entrepreneur responding to the global food crisis due to climate change. The third video features a young investor exploring opportunities in the international stock market to diversify portfolio.“Mint's credible journalism provides clarity and precision, enabling Indians to make informed decisions. Through the #AskBetterQuestions campaign, we want to inspire our audience to ask better questions and ignite their curiosity. And we will continue to answer those questions and guide them on their journey of exploration and progress through our high-reporting standards”, Sarah Banerjee, Brand Marketing Lead at Mint, said.

Banerjee added this campaign would resonate with both business and non-business readers, as questioning the status quo is a fundamental human trait.

For this campaign, Mint has appointed dojo as the creative agency.

"It was a great opportunity to collaborate with Mint, one of the most respected business dailies in South Asia, to design an audience-focused campaign that sparks imagination and transforms its audience into forward-thinkers, generating innovative solutions for their own growth and progress. #AskBetterQuestions aims to broaden perspectives and inspire a growth mindset within society", Amit Sinha, Founder and CVO, dojo, said.

