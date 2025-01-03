Modi govt created 5 times more employment than UPA regime: Labour minister

The Narendra Modi government has significantly boosted employment over the past decade, creating nearly five times more jobs than during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era from 2004 to 2014, Union labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. Union minister of labour and employment Mansukh Mandaviya cited data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)(Jitender Gupta/ANI)

Mandaviya cited data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), news agency ANI reported.

“According to RBI's data, not my own, between 2004 and 2014, during the 10 years of the UPA's tenure, 2.9 crore jobs were created,” the report quoted the Union minister as saying. “And in 2024, in just one year, 4.9 crore jobs have been created, and I am quoting RBI's data.”

He added that “under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government has created a total of 17.6 crore jobs from 2014 to 2024 in the span of 10 years. These figures are not mine, but from RBI data".

Employment growth under the UPA stood at 6% over 10 years but surged by 36% under the current government, the ANI report said.

Employment in the agriculture sector grew by 19% from 2014 to 2023 under the current government's regime, while it declined by 16% under the UPA regime, it added

The services sector, meanwhile, grew by 36% between 2014 and 2023, as compared to 25% from 2004 to 2014.

The unemployment rate dropped from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24. The employability of graduates also improved, rising from 33.95% in 2013 to 54.81% in 2024, the report added.

Youth employment also increased, from 31.4% in 2017-18 to 41.7% in 2023-24.