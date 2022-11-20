Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Moody's to close consulting business in China, lay off staff: Report

Moody's to close consulting business in China, lay off staff: Report

business
Published on Nov 20, 2022 02:01 PM IST

According to Reuters, which reported the development, the move will affect more than 100 employees across the US credit rating firm's Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen offices.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

US-based credit rating firm Moody's Corporation is shutting down its consulting business in China, and laying off people associated with the unit in the country, according to Reuters.

“Moody's started shutting down Moody's Analytics in China this week. The move was first announced internally on Monday, and has affected more than 100 employees across its Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen offices,” reported Reuters, citing people who spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Moody's said it is taking steps to align its global workforce with economic conditions, current and anticipated.

“As announced during our most recent earning call, we are taking steps to align our global workforce with current and anticipated economic conditions. We continue to maintain a strong presence in China,” said a Shanghai-based spokesperson of the rating firm in the statement.

However, the release did not mention the shutting down of the business unit, or employees being laid off because of that move.

In recent days, several major companies including, among others, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter, have laid off workers in various countries. In fact, Twitter, now owned by Tesla CEO and world's richest person Elon Musk, may announce further layoffs on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
moody's investors service
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP