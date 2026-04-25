...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Morbi ceramic units eye full revival in May as Gujarat Gas ramps up PNG supply

Gujarat Gas Limited, a state-run city gas distribution company, supplies piped natural gas to industrial, commercial and domestic consumers across the state

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 11:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Ahmedabad:

Production has resumed across the cluster and most units are expected to be operational by May 10. (CGDIndia website)

Morbi’s ceramic industry, which has already recovered to around 290 operational units after a near-shutdown in March, is set to return to full capacity in May with 675–700 units expected to be running as Gujarat Gas ramps up piped natural gas supply to the cluster, a senior government official said on Friday.

“Operations picked up in April, with gas consumption rising from 0.36 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) at the end of March, when about 83 units were operational, to 2.70 mmscmd by April 22, serving around 290 units,” a Gujarat Gas official said.

Sandip Kundariya, president of the Floor Tiles Division of the Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association, said the cluster was on track to return to full strength by next month.

Gujarat Gas Limited, a state-run city gas distribution company, supplies piped natural gas to industrial, commercial and domestic consumers across the state, including the Morbi ceramic cluster. During the recent disruption, the company directly sourced LNG from Africa and other non-Middle East markets and engaged with industry stakeholders to ensure continued supply, stable pricing and alignment of volumes to support the restart of units, said a company official.

Before the disruption, a large section of units operated on LPG and propane, which were key fuels for kiln operations until supply constraints and restrictions forced a shutdown and shift to PNG.

The sector had slowed from mid-March after the Iran war disrupted fuel supply chains, tightening availability of propane and LNG and pushing up input costs. Nearly 450 of around 700 units suspended production and shifted to maintenance mode, affecting over two lakh workers, according to the Gujarat Gas official.

With supply improving, consumption is projected to increase to 6–7 mmscmd in May as all units resume production. Manufacturers have coordinated with Gujarat Gas to secure piped natural gas supply and align requirements with production schedules, the official said.

Gas accounts for about 30% of total production cost in the ceramic sector, making the industry sensitive to supply and pricing. The Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association has sought removal of 6% VAT on natural gas to support the recovery.

The disruption also affected exports, with about 25% of Morbi’s ceramic output shipped to Middle East markets, where shipping uncertainty slowed dispatches.

Morbi, one of the world’s largest ceramic manufacturing hubs with an estimated annual turnover of around 60,000 crore.

 
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Silver Rates, Diesel Prices along with Income Tax Calculator
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Silver Rates, Diesel Prices along with Income Tax Calculator
Home / HT Business / Morbi ceramic units eye full revival in May as Gujarat Gas ramps up PNG supply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.