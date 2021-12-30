Home / Business / More than 17 lakh got jobs by employment exchanges in five years: Gujarat CM
business

More than 17 lakh got jobs by employment exchanges in five years: Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel also mentioned the registration of nearly 2 crore labourers from the unorganised sector on eSHRAM portal. 
As many as 1.67 lakh people got jobs through employment exchanges in the state this year. In all, these exchanges have helped at least 17.31 lakh people secure jobs in the last five years. Gujarat is number one in the country in providing employment through such exchanges," Patel said.(PTI)
As many as 1.67 lakh people got jobs through employment exchanges in the state this year. In all, these exchanges have helped at least 17.31 lakh people secure jobs in the last five years. Gujarat is number one in the country in providing employment through such exchanges," Patel said.(PTI)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Ahmedabad

 

Over 17 lakh persons in Gujarat were given jobs through employment exchanges in the last five years, making the state number one in the country in providing employment through exchanges, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday. The chief minister was speaking at a function held by the state Labour and Employment Department as part of the Good Governance Day celebrations. 

"As many as 1.67 lakh people got jobs through employment exchanges in the state this year. In all, these exchanges have helped at least 17.31 lakh people secure jobs in the last five years. Gujarat is number one in the country in providing employment through such exchanges," Patel said. 

The state government has also helped nearly 2 lakh trained youth in securing employment in factories under the apprenticeship scheme from 2018-19 till date, he said. "Thanks to the Vibrant Gujarat summits, the state has managed to attract huge investment in the private sector. To help industries in getting required manpower, the state government has opened one ITI (Industrial Training Institute) in each taluka and made necessary changes in the curriculum to suit the requirements of industries," the chief minister said.

On the occasion, Patel virtually inaugurated a newly-built ITI in Chhotaudepur district. Patel further said that the Gujarat government has already started registration of nearly 2 crore labourers from the unorganised sector on eSHRAM portal, launched recently by the Centre to provide such workers social security, such as provident fund and insurance. 

"Till now, we have already registered 29.5 lakh such workers in the state. Instructions were also given to the local administration to speed up the registration process through district, taluka and village-level centres," he said. On the occasion, eSHRAM cards were handed over to 238 workers from the unorganised sector. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat employment in india jobs + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out