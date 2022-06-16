Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mother Dairy cuts edible oil prices by 15 per litre

Dhara edible oil variants with the new MRP will reach the market by next week, the company said.
The maximum retail prices (MRP) of Dhara edible oils are being reduced by up to 15 per litre across variants, Mother Dairy Spokesperson said. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 09:37 PM IST
ANI |

Mother Dairy has decided to cut edible oil prices by up to 15 per litre across variants, a company's spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The maximum retail prices (MRP) of Dhara edible oils are being reduced by up to 15 per litre across variants," Mother Dairy Spokesperson said.

"This reduction is largely being done for oils majorly consumed in our countries such as Mustard Oil, Soyabean Oil and Sunflower Oil, on account of recent government-led initiatives, reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of sunflower oil including improved domestic sunflower crop," the Spokesperson said.

Dhara edible oil variants with the new MRP will reach the market by next week, the company said.

One litre poly pack of Dhara mustard oil which is currently priced at 208 will have a reduced price of 193.

The price of Dhara refined sunflower oil (1 litre Poly Pack) will be reduced to 220 from the current MRP of 235.

The price of Dhara refined soyabean oil (1 litre Poly Pack) will be revised downward at 194 from the current MRP of 209. 

