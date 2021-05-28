Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Covid-related equipment extended tax exemption at GST council meet
business

Covid-related equipment extended tax exemption at GST council meet

GST relief for MSME, can file pending returns with reduced late fees, says finance minister Sitharaman
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 43rd GST Council meeting in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the following the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting it has been decided to exempt Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on free Covid-19 related supplies till August 31 this year.

Sitharaman also announced that said that medium and small industries can file their pending returns with reduced late fees at a press conference following the 43rd GST Council meeting.

"The council has decided to exempt the import of relief items, even if they are purchased or donated to the government or recommended by the state authority. The exemption has been extended till August 31, 2021," Sitharaman said. Sitharaman further announced that the medicine Amphotericin B required to treat mucormycosis has also been added to the exemption list following rising number of cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gst council gst council meeting msme nirmala sitharaman
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP