Muhurat trading 2022: Stock markets to open for 1 hour on Diwali; Check details

Muhurat trading 2022: On the festival of Diwali, the stock markets (NSE and BSE) will open for one hour to uphold the 50-year old ‘muhurat trading’ tradition. The Muhurat trading is practised to mark the start of the new Samvat 2079. As per the Hindu calendar, this is when the traditional business community opens their books of account. All trades executed at Indian stock market in Diwali 2022 muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligation, the official notification accessed by livemint stated.

Muhurat trading timings:

> As per the notice available on BSE and NSE, trading in equity, equity and derivative segment will start at evening 6:15pm and will end after one hour at 7:15pm. Pre-open session will begin at 6:00pm and it will end at 6:08pm.

> In the commodity derivative segment too, the trading will begin at 6:15pm and end at 7:15pm. However, trade modification will be available till 7:25pm, livemint reported.

> Muhurat trading 2022 timings in the currency derivative segment will be 6:15pm to 7:15pm and trade modification in currency derivatives and IRD will be possible till 7:25pm. Trade modification in cross currency derivatives will also remain available till 7:25pm. Trade annulment requests can be placed till 7:30pm.

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex, trading 479 points higher, ended the session at 57,626 points at 3.38 pm. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 17,124 on Wednesday led by good buying support in power, FMCG and financial stocks amid mixed global cues, news agencies reported.

