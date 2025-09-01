Mukesh Ambani family defers New York show as India-US ties sour on Russia oil imports

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's family, which controls Reliance Industries Ltd., has called off a theatre festival scheduled for mid-September in New York, as India-US relations sour on New Delhi's Russian oil imports. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The NMACC India Weekend was scheduled for 12-14 September in New York(NMACC/X)

“It is with deep regret that we share the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on 12 September, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre said in a statement on its website. “This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing NMACC to New York at a later date.”

Nita Ambani was scheduled to host the ‘India Weekend’ at the Lincoln Center on 12-14 September. NMACC is helmed by her.

Reliance on Russian oil imports

Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s biggest company by market cap and the operator of the world’s largest refining complex, is caught in crosshairs of the US and India discord.

Trump and his aides’ have attacked India for buying cheap Russian crude oil, alleging that it is blunting their efforts to end the Ukraine war. US officials, including Peter Navarro and Scott Bessent, have criticised “India’s politically connected energy titans”, and accused them of war profiteering.

While Trump or other US officials haven’t named Ambani, the reference to politically-connected richest Indians benefiting from Russian oil purchases have brought his empire in the eye of the storm.

“You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people,” Navarro said in an interview with Fox News, referring to a particular caste among upper class Indians. Ambani is not from the caste.

Last week, US imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, among the highest in the world, to penalise it for Russian oil imports. Still, India has appeared defiant under pressure and is even seeking to strengthen ties with Russia. Modi met with President Vladimir Putin in China on the sidelines of SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin.

Reliance AGM

Ambani, at the 48th Relliance AGM on Friday, highlighted the uncertainty triggered by geopolitical headwinds, adding that “conflict produces no winners.”

“When nations cooperate, trade flows freely, investments flourish and everyone wins,” he told shareholders.

To be sure, Reliance is among Indian oil refiners that are set to increase their Russian oil purchases by 10-20% in September, Reuters reported on 28 August 2025. That means an additional 150,000-300,000 barrels a day. At the same time, Bloomberg reported that Ambani bought more US crude in August as they were cheaper to the Middle Eastern grade.