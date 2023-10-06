Mukesh Ambani firm hires MS Dhoni as brand ambassador, new ad released

Reliance Retail's JioMart on Friday announced cricketer and former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, as its brand ambassador.

The Indian e-commerce company also rebranded its festive campaign to "JioUtsav, Celebrations of India". The campaign will go live on October 8.

"The JioUtsav campaign emphasizes the inference that Dhoni has given the nation several occasions to celebrate but has missed being a part of them. So, with renewed vigor, he is determined to celebrate all moments of happiness, festivities and special occasions with his loved ones," a press release issued by Reliance Retail said.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart said that the company found a "perfect fit" in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance "just like JioMart".

"Our new campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones, 'shopping' is an integral part of this revelry. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60 percent of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth and a true testament to the fruition of our efforts to democratize digital retail," Varaganti added.

Dhoni said that he strongly identifies and echoes the values that JioMart stands for.

"...Being a homegrown e-commerce brand, they are driven by a purpose to support the digital retail revolution in India," Dhoni said. "India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart's JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on-board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians."

In Friday's release, JioMart added that it has always focused on promoting regional artisans. "The platform currently works with 1000 artisans, selling 1.5 lakh unique products," it said.

As part of the deal, the former Indian cricket captain will also be seen promoting JioMart in a 45-second promotional film.

"In fact, as part of the campaign shoot, Varaganti presented a Madhubani painting made by Ambika Devi, an award-winning artisan from Bihar to Dhoni. This signifies the focus JioMart has on not only offering products and the best experience to customers but also enabling millions of artisans and SMBs to conduct business with ease," the company said.

(Inputs from ANI)

