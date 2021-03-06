Muthoot Group chairman MG George passes away: All you need to know about 26th richest man in India
MG George Muthoot, the chairman of Muthoot Group passed away on Friday evening in New Delhi. The 72-year-old business tycoon was the 26th richest Indian in 2020 with a net worth of $4.8 billion.
Muthoot Finance is one of the leading gold loan non-banking financial companies in the country. It was under his leadership that Muthoot Finance reached heights and also became the first NBFC to enter the ' ₹1000 crore net profit club'.
Under the leadership of MG George, the group diversified and turned into a conglomerate operating 20 different divisions across India.
Also Read | Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey puts up first tweet for sale
The group, with a customer base of 6 million with 5,500 branches all across the country, was founded by his grandfather in 1887 and he was the third generation from his family to become the chairman of the group.
"Gold-pawning may be a hoary trade, but we take the credit for making it an organized business and giving it respectability," the chairman had said for its gold financing business, reported Forbes.
MG George was also the chairman of the FICCI Kerala State Council, trustee of the Indian Orthodox Church and a member of the National Executive Committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
Notably, George was one of the six people from the Malayalee background to have entered the Forbes Magazine's Rich list of 2020.
As per the Forbes data, Muthoot Finance, the major profitable business of the group, had reported a 27 per cent hike in revenue to $1.3 billion and a 51 per cent rise in net profit reaching up to $440 million, for the year ending March 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot Group chairman MG George passes away: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A weak week for gold: Here's how the bullion fared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, states need to discuss fuel taxes, says Sitharaman
- In an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Sitharaman said that consumer sentiment about the tax burden on auto fuel was understandable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear the cost of covid shots for its staff
- Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group till Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to scrap 6,000 compliances
- Mohapatra said the idea came during Modi’s meeting with Marriott International president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who complained about the complex regulations in starting and running a hotel in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI cuts home loan rates to a decadal low
- ICICI Bank’s move comes days after rival lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd cut their home loan rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voting on corp resolutions compulsory for MFs: Sebi
- These votes will have to be disclosed to unit holders under existing regulations. Voting will be at the MF level (rather than scheme level).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota SUV sales may skid on gaps in chipset supply
- Supply of vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—as part of the alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp—has helped Toyota increase its domestic market share in the premium hatchback and entry-level SUV segment, where it was not present before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total factories in India grew by 2% in 2018-19
- The top three states by GVA were Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. They had a share of 41% in the total GVA. Rural India added nearly as much GVA (49%) as urban India (51%).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How do India’s fuel taxes impact the less affluent?
- Using average consumption shares to calculate the burden of an indirect tax has a problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India says OPEC+ decision to extend oil output cuts will hit economic recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender inequality has cost world USD 70 trillion since 1990, finds report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price falls further to ₹44,344, sets retail buyers on buying spree
- Retail buyers continued to purchase gold in India as prices declined to a near one-year low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi lays guidelines on votes cast by mutual funds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion: RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox