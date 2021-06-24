Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Myntra ready to face Nykaa in beauty segment
business

Myntra ready to face Nykaa in beauty segment

Pricey products from Benefit, Bath & Body Works, Smashbox and Minimalist are on offer, as Myntra sets out to double its beauty and personal care offerings by the end of this fiscal year.
Livemint | By Suneera Tandon, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:25 AM IST
In the last 12 months, Myntra has added over 100 brands to its BPC collection to offer 500 brands.(Reuters File Photo)

Walmart-backed online fashion store Myntra has ramped up its beauty and personal care portfolio with a clutch of premium brands as it takes on bigger rival e-tailer Nykaa for a larger share of the fashion and beauty market.

Pricey products from Benefit, Bath & Body Works, Smashbox and Minimalist are on offer, as Myntra sets out to double its beauty and personal care offerings by the end of this fiscal year.

The category could be among the top five of a dozen retailed by the marketplace by the end of the year. For the year 2019-20, the company reported a 58% jump in revenue at 1,719 crore, according to business intelligence platform Tofler.

But Nykaa leads in market share by a distance. With sales of $250 million in FY20, Nykaa accounts for over 30% of the online beauty and personal care market, Jefferies said in its note.

In the last 12 months, Myntra, which is largely known for selling branded apparel, has added over 100 brands to its BPC collection to offer 500 brands. It has built a better catalogue and technology since early 2021 to support the category.

It recently added high-end American cosmetics brand Benefit and listed Smashbox’s pricey makeup products.

The move signifies how e-commerce verticals, which typically sell particular categories, are now broadening their offerings as the pandemic drives more shoppers online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myntra nykaa
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable

Dog missing for two weeks, rescued from New Jersey bay area
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP