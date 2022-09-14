Centre mulls allowing 100% work from home for employees of SEZ units: Report

The Narendra Modi government is considering to allow 100 per cent work from home for employees of units in special economic zones (SEZ). Currently, work from home is permitted for a maximum period of one year in a SEZ unit, which can be extended to 50 per cent of the total employees. Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre has received requests that there are Covid-19 restrictions at several places in different countries and people are not coming to offices, PTI reported. "We had permitted work from home in SEZ units during COVID times. It was appreciated by all and it also helped in pushing our services exports. It was USD 254 billion last year. This year also there will be jump in that," the minister said.

Goyal added that work from home policy can help in creating job opportunities in smaller cities like Rajkot and Una, stating that it is in the interest of the country to allow work from home. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India can use flexible work places to encourage higher participation of women. “The need of the future is flexi work hours. We can use systems like flexible work places as opportunities for female labour force participation,” Modi had said.

On July 20, the ministry of commerce had announced that work from home is allowed for one year at the SEZ, which can be extended to 50 per cent of total employees including the contractual ones of a unit. As per the notification, there is a flexibility granted to the development commissioner of the SEZ to approve higher number of employees (above 50 per cent) for any reason to be approved in writing.

(With PTI inputs)

