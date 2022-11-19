Nationwide Bank strike called off, all banking transactions to continue: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 19, 2022 09:04 AM IST

Earlier, the bank employees were scheduled to go on strike today over several issues which include violation of Industrial Disputes Act, harassment of employees through transfers, rise in attacks on the trade unions and denial of wage revision in the CSB Bank among others.

The banks are open on November 19 which happens to be the third Saturday of this month. (Representative Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Banks across India will continue to function after the All India Bank Employees' Association called off the proposed nationwide strike. This comes after the Indian Banks Association agreed to most of their demands, PTI reported. It means that the banks will function and all the transactions will be carried out without any kind of disruption. All India Bank Employees' Association general secretary CH Venkatachalam said the IBA and the banks have agreed to resolve the issues bilaterally and the strike has now been deferred. The banks are open on November 19 which happens to be the third Saturday of this month. All the banks are shut on second and fourth Saturday.

A meeting had taken place between the IBA and the AIBEA on Wednesday to resolve the issue but no solution could be reached. According to a report in Hindustan Times' business publication Mint, the United Forum of Bank Unions had also extended its support to the bank strike. The body had also said it was committed to bilateralism and resolution of issues through mutual discussion.

