Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks
Banking operations including cheque clearance across the country got affected on Monday as bankers under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have gone on a nationwide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.
UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, had given a strike call for March 15 and 16, and claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike.
However, branches of private sector lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are open as they are not part of the strike.
In the Union Budget presented last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan.
The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019, and has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.
According to All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam, services at branch level; cheque clearance; and government transactions have been affected.
Besides, money markets and stock markets are also going to face problems as payments would be impacted, he said.
Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).
Others are the Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry releases entire ₹1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extends drop after weekend rally to record above $61,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 397 points to close at 50,395.08; Nifty ends at 14,929.50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei pivots to fish farms, mining in China after US blocks its phones
- Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US becomes India's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to number 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BOE Guv Bailey says market interest rate rise reflects optimism in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer staples, industrials stocks lift UK shares
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin stays in sight of record above $61,000 after 1,000% jump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox