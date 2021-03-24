Home / Business / Nazara Technologies IPO: Here's how to check allotment status
Nazara Technologies IPO: Here's how to check allotment status

The shares of the company are expected to be listed on March 30. Through the issue, the company offered 294,392 equity shares of the promoters and existing shareholders.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST
The IPO is backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who owns 32,94,310 shares which account for 11.51 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2021.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Nazara Technologies initial public offering (IPO), which is the first IPO in India of a gaming and diversified sports platform, is likely to announce its share allotment status on Wednesday. The shares of the company are expected to be listed on March 30. Through the issue, the company offered 294,392 equity shares of the promoters and existing shareholders. Mitter Infotech LLP, which is the promoter of the company, also sold shares in the IPO along with IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Good Game Investment Trust, IndexArb Securities and Azimuth Investments. The 583 crore IPO was subscribed 175.43 times by the end of its last day of subscription. Nazara Technologies Ltd, which was established in 1999, is widely known for its games on the World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

Details of the IPO

The price band of each share in the IPO was fixed at 1,100- 1,101 and the lot size was fixed at 13 shares. In the IPO, the company reserved shares aggregating up to 2 crore for its employees. In a statement the company said that it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to achieve the benefits of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges which will thereby provide liquidity to the existing shareholders of the company. The lead managers of the IPO included ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and IIFL Securities. The registrar of the IPO was Link Intime India Private Ltd.

How to check allotment status

Once the details of the share allotment are available, this is how you can check the allotment status on the BSE website:

Step 1: Visit the BSE website.

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown menu, select ‘Nazara Technologies.’

Step 3: Enter your application number and your PAN details.

Step 4: Click on ‘Search’ after which you will be able to check the allotment status.

