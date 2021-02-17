Home / Business / Nestle India shares decline 3 per cent post Dec quarter earnings
The stock declined 5 per cent to ₹16,360 during the day on the BSE. Later, it closed at ₹16,739.90, lower by 2.80 per cent.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Nestle India's domestic sales were up 10.13 per cent to 3,260.70 crore, as against 2,960.78 crore in October-December 2019.(Reuters file photo)

Shares of Nestle India Ltd declined 3 per cent at close of trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

On the NSE, it tanked 3 per cent to close at 16,700.

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 2.25 per cent rise in net profit to 483.31 crore for the fourth quarter ended December.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of 472.64 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales rose 9.16 per cent to 3,417.52 crore during the quarter under review, as against 3,130.74 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 10.13 per cent to 3,260.70 crore, as against 2,960.78 crore in October-December 2019.

Export sales dipped 7.73 per cent to 156.82 crore, compared to 169.96 crore earlier.

Total expenses increased 8.26 per cent to 2,793.01 crore from 2,579.89 crore.

