Net Avenue Technologies IPO: How to check allotment status

Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment status has been concluded. Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar portal provided by Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The basis of allotment will specify the quantity of shares assigned. Allocated shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts. For those not allotted shares, the company will initiate the refund process.

Step-by-step process to check IPO allotment

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

To check the allotment status for the Net Avenue Technologies IPO, follow these steps:

On Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website:

1. Visit the IPO registrar's website: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html).

2. Log in at the direct link for Net Avenue Technologies allotment: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

3. Select "Net Avenue Technologies" in the company name section.

4. Choose your identification method: 'Application No/CAF No' or 'Beneficiary ID' or 'PAN Number'.

5. Click 'Search' to view your Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment status.

On Bombay Stock Exchange website:

1. Visit the BSE link directly: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Choose 'Net Avenue Technologies IPO'.

3. Enter the application number or PAN details for the Net Avenue Technologies IPO.

4. Select the "I'm not a robot" button.

5. Click "Submit" to access your Net Avenue Technologies IPO allotment status.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as December 12.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO details

The Net Avenue Technologies IPO comprises 5,696,000 equity shares. The offering includes 1,896,000 shares for retail investors, 1,080,000 shares for qualified institutional buyers, and 816,000 shares for non-institutional investors.

Priced between ₹16 to ₹18 per share, with a face value of ₹1 per share, the total issue size is 5,696,000 shares, aggregating up to ₹10.25 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON