New ICICI Bank Credit Card rules: Airport lounge access benefits, reward points for these 21 credit cards

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 10:00 AM IST

ICICI Bank Credit Card rules: ICICI Bank will implement changes to airport lounge access benefits for these credit cards from April 1.

ICICI Bank will implement changes to airport lounge access benefits across several of its credit cards from April 1. As per ICICI Bank website, “Starting Apr 01, 2024, you can enjoy One complimentary airport lounge access by spending Rs. 35,000 in the preceding calendar quarter. Spends made in the preceding calendar quarter will unlock access for the subsequent calendar quarter."

ICICI Bank Credit Card rules: A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai, India. ICICI Bank will implement changes to airport lounge access benefits for 21 credit cards from April 1.(Reuters)
ICICI Bank Credit Card rules: A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai, India. ICICI Bank will implement changes to airport lounge access benefits for 21 credit cards from April 1.(Reuters)

It added, "To be eligible for complimentary lounge access in Apr-May-Jun, 2024 quarter, you need to spend a minimum of Rs.35,000 in the January-February-March 2024 quarter and similarly for following quarters.”

ICICI Bank: Airport lounge access benefits

  1. If you spend Rs. 35,000 in the quarter before, you can get one free pass to an airport lounge from April 1, 2024.
  2. In order to get free lounge access in April-May-June quarter, you have to spend at least Rs. 35,000 in the January-February-March 2024 quarter.

These cards will be able to avail complimentary domestic airport lounge access:

ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card, ICICI Bank NRI Secured Coral Visa Credit Card, ICICI Bank Coral American Express Credit Card, ICICI Bank Secured Coral Credit Card, ICICI Bank Coral Contactless Credit Card, ICICI BANK HPCL SUPER SAVER RuPay Credit Card, ICICI Bank LEADTHENEW Coral Credit Card, ICICI Bank Coral Rupay Credit Card, ICICI Bank MasterCard Coral Credit Card, ICICI Bank Expressions Credit Card, MINE Credit Card By ICICI Bank Visa Card, MINE Credit card By ICICI Bank Mastercard, ICICI Bank HPCL SUPER SAVER Visa Credit Card, ICICI Bank HPCL SUPER SAVER Master Credit Card, MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card, ICICI Bank Manchester United Platinum Credit Card, Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card, Accelero ICICI Bank Credit Card, ICICI Bank Parakram Credit Card, ICICI Bank Business Blue Advantage Card and ICICI Bank MakeMy Trip Mastercard Business Platinum Credit Card.

