Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / New RBI rules on interchange fee, bulk clearing facility effective from today
business

New RBI rules on interchange fee, bulk clearing facility effective from today

Under the rules, the interchange fee on ATM transactions is ₹17 instead of ₹15, while National Automated Clearing House (NACH) is available throughout the week, instead of only on bank working days.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 07:03 PM IST
RBI (Mint File Photo)

New directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), raising interchange fee on automated teller machine (ATM) transactions, along with making the bulk clearing facility available round the clock, came into effect from Sunday, as directed by the central bank while making these announcements.

On June 10, the RBI raised the interchange fee on financial transactions from 15 to 17, while that for non-financial transactions was revised from 5 to 6. Interchange fee is paid by the bank that has issued a card, to the bank where the cardholder uses the card to withdraw cash.

Also Read | RBI increases ATM interchange fee from 15 to 17

Another rule which became effective starting Sunday is the availability of the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) on all days of the week. On June 4, while making monetary policy announcements, in which repo and reverse repo rates were kept unchanged, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das also laid out certain additional measures to mitigate the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Making NACH available throughout the week was among the mitigating measures announced by the central bank.

Also Read | RBI announces additional measures to mitigate impact of second Covid-19 wave

Earlier, customers could avail this facility only on bank working days, from Monday to Friday. NACH is a bulk payment system operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It helps facilitate credit transfers such as payment of dividend, interest, salary and pension. Payments pertaining to electricity, gas, telephone, water, loans, mutual funds investments and insurance premium, too, are facilitated by this service.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india

Related Stories

business

RBI revises personal loan limit for bank directors to 5 crore from 25 lakh

PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 06:33 AM IST
business

RBI digital currency in the works: Deputy governor

PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:47 PM IST
business

Banks to stop issuing new cards on Mastercard network from July 22 after RBI ban

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:37 PM IST
news

Why RBI banned MasterCard from issuing new credit & debit cards in India

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:16 PM IST
business

After RBI action on Mastercard, RBL Bank switches to Visa

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 10:41 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP