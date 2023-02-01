Home / Business / New tax regime better if deduction, exemption less than 3.75 lakh: Official explains

New tax regime better if deduction, exemption less than 3.75 lakh: Official explains

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:32 PM IST

Old vs new income tax regime: Those who claim less than ₹3.75 lakh exemption will save money in the new tax regime, a ministry official explained.

There is no proposal to modify income tax returns forms, a finance ministry official said.(Representative Image)
There is no proposal to modify income tax returns forms, a finance ministry official said.(Representative Image)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

As taxpayers are now divided between the old and new tax regime after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a slew of announcements on personal tax making in an attempt to make the new regime more attractive, a finance ministry officer said the new regime would be advisable for those whose deductions and exemption claims are less than 3.75 lakh annually. They will be paying less tax than the old regime, the officer said, as quoted by news agency PTI. Read | Budget 2023 new income tax slabs: How to calculate your tax

"So, a taxpayer who claims deductions less than 3.75 lakh while filing the annual I-T returns will be advised to opt for the new tax regime as declared in the Budget. They will stand to benefit by enjoying the reduced tax slab as stated in the Budget," the officer said. The figures have been derived after analysing tax filing data, he said.

The new tax regime does not have many concessions which the old regime has though standard deduction has been introduced to the new regime for the first time. The new tax regime makes income upto 7 lakh annually tax free. But for those who are much higher than 7 lakh, the question is whether to shift to the new regime as they may end up paying more taxes with limited exemptions available.

Not many taxpayers can claim deductions on various investments, expenses and loans to the tune of 3.75 lakh per annum, the finance ministry official said.

The new tax regime becomes the default one while the old one will also continue, it has been clarified. Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that the aim is to attract taxpayers to the new regime but no one will be forced to switch to the new regime.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
income tax
income tax
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out