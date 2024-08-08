 New UPI feature lets you authorise others to make transactions from your account - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New UPI feature lets you authorise others to make transactions from your account

ByHT News Desk
Aug 08, 2024 02:52 PM IST

The primary user who is the account holder can authorise a secondary user to make transactions using their bank account up to a specified limit.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users may now be able to authorise other users to make transactions using their bank account.

UPI is an instant payment system developed by the NPCI. (Representative image)
UPI is an instant payment system developed by the NPCI. (Representative image)

Also Read: UPI limit increased from 1 lakh to 5 lakh per transaction

When was the new feature announced?

This new delegated payment feature was announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, August 8, as he announced the RBI's monetary policy outcome.

Also Read: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; Inflation, GDP growth forecast for FY25 retained

The monetary policy committee on kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the ninth time in a row.

How does the new delegated UPI payment feature work?

The primary customer who is the account holder can now, authorise another person, known as a secondary user, to carry out transactions using the primary customer's bank account, but up to a specified limit.

“This will further deepen the reach and usage of UPI digital payments,” Das said.

Also Read: India's forex reserves hit record high of $675 billion as of August 2

Further details on the feature and its operations are yet to be announced.

Apart from the new feature, the RBI also increased the UPI limit for individuals to pay tax from 1 lakh to 5 lakh.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / New UPI feature lets you authorise others to make transactions from your account
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On