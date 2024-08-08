 India's forex reserves hit record high of $675 billion as of August 2 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's forex reserves hit record high of $675 billion as of August 2

Reuters |
Aug 08, 2024 11:09 AM IST

Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India's foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $675 billion as of Aug. 2, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the central bank, said on Thursday.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The reserves rose by $7.6 billion in the reporting week, as per Reuters' calculations. They had fallen by $3.5 billion in the prior week, the biggest in over three months.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The currency was trading at 83.95 on Thursday, after hitting a record low of 83.9725 in the previous session.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / India's forex reserves hit record high of $675 billion as of August 2
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On