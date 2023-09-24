NewJaisa Technologies IPO opens for subscription tomorrow

IT electronics refurbishing firm NewJaisa Technologies's initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription on Monday, i.e September 25. The company aims to raise ₹39.93 crore through its IPO. The issue will close for subscription on September 27. The company's IPO had opened for anchor investors on Friday. The fresh issue size is of 84,96,000 equity shares at face value of ₹5 each.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

Talking of equity share allocation, up to 40.32 lakh equity shares are for qualified institutional buyers, up to 12.12 lakh equity shares are for non-institutional investors and up to 28.26 lakh shares have been allocated to retail individual investors. The market maker portion has been allocated 4.26 lakh equity shares.

The company is aiming to utilise proceeds from the IPO for the expansion of refurbishment facility and purchase of plant, machinery and equipment, investment in technology development, branding & marketing, funding working capital requirement,repayment of bank facilities and general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Indorient Financial Services Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Vishesh Handa, Chairman and Managing Director of NewJaisa Technologies Limited told ANI, " We aim to provide budget-friendly, environmentally friendly IT products through top-notch refurbished electronics, primarily for the Indian market, serving customers nationwide via online platforms.

JSW Infrastructure IPO opens on Sept 25

The JSW Infrastructure's IPO will open for subscription on Monday, i.e September 25, 2023. The company has fixed the price band of its ₹2,800 crore IPO at ₹113-119 per share. The subscription closes on September 27.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,800 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum of 126 equity shares and in multiples of 126 equity shares thereafter.

Of the total proceeds of the issue, a sum of ₹880 crore will be used to pay debt, and ₹865.75 crore to finance capital expenditure requirements for an LPG terminal project, JSW Infrastructure said.(With ANI inputs)

