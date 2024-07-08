Nifty, Sensex fall on profit booking: These stocks are losing the most today

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade today (July 8) as investors opted to book profits after recent record rally in equities. The muted trend in domestic markets was also seen following mixed cues from Asian markets. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 204.39 points to 79,792.21 after opening on a weak note while NSE Nifty dipped 40.75 points to 24,283.10. Among the Sensex pack, Titan, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were the biggest laggards. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

What about global markets?

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Seoul and Tokyo quoted in the green. US markets ended with gains on Friday.

Stock market on July 5

In a volatile session on July 5, the broader NSE Nifty continued its record-breaking run and inched up 21.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at its lifetime high of 24,323.85. The BSE benchmark, however, dropped 53.07 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,996.60.

Oil prices today

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.09 per cent to USD 86.46 a barrel.

FII tracker

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,241.33 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.