Nithin Kamath suffered mild stroke 6 weeks ago. 5 things to know about Zerodha CEO

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and chief executive officer of online stock trading platform Zerodha, grabbed headlines once again on Monday when he revealed about him suffering a mild stroke six weeks ago.



“Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons. I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” the entrepreneur had posted on social platform X.



The revelation assumes significance as a lot of youngsters below the age of 40 are suffering from heart attacks. Kamath is quite active on social media and often shares his insights on economy and personal finance.



Who is Nithin Kamath?



1. Kamath, 44, is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha, which he founded with his brother Nikhil in 2010. According to Forbes, he is worth $5.4 billion as of February 27.



2. According to his personal website, Nithin Kamath was introduced to trading at the age of 17. He recalls borrowing money and ‘blowing up’ his trading account and then working at a call center for four years to try and recover the debt.



3. Nithin Kamath became a franchisee of Reliance Money to start a formal advisory business. It was when he and his brother Nikhil founded Zerodha in 2010.



4. Kamath says he also helps startups through venture capital fund and incubator, called Rainmatter, that invests in fintech companies and ventures that promote financial inclusion.

5. When not working, Kamath enjoys playing guitar with his son Kiaan who plays drums. The Kamath family stays in Bengaluru. “I love running, cycling, and swimming in nature, playing basketball and poker, and enjoy all genres of music,” Kamath wrote on his website.