NK Singh elected president of IEG; succeeds former PM Manmohan

IEG is an autonomous, multidisciplinary centre for advanced research and training, founded in 1952 by the VKRV Rao.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The 15th Finance Commission chairman, NK Singh, has been elected as the president of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) Society on August 16. He succeeds former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who has been in the position since 1992. Dr Singh recommended his name for the consideration of the IEG’s general assembly, an official statement said.

Dr Singh expressed his desire to step down from the position on health grounds. Quoting him, the statement said, “... in the light of my advanced age and indifferent health I am having to withdraw from several active duties. I am afraid I will have to ask you to continue your journey with another leader. With this in mind, I would propose the name of my trusted and able friend Shri N.K. Singh, to lead IEG Society as its President.”

IEG’s research falls into nine broad themes—agriculture and rural development, environment and resource economics; globalisation and trade; industry, labour and welfare; macro-economic policy and modelling; population and development; health policy; and social change and social structure.

In addition, the Institute organises regular training programmes for the trainee officers of the Indian Economic Service and occasional courses for officers of the Indian Statistical Service, NABARD, and university teachers.

