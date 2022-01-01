No foreign funding for over 6,000 NGOs whose FCRA license expired: MHA data

Licenses under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, required to receive foreign funding, of more than 6,003 non-profit organisations (NGOs) have ceased as on Saturday, the Union home ministry showed in its updated list.

The dashboard also listed 12,580 organisations who cease to have their FCRA registration as on January 1. But officials indicated this was a cumulative list and includes organisations which lost their FCRA registration under similar conditions in previous years.

The removal of 6,003 organisations has brought down the list of FCRA registered organisations in the country from 22,832 to 16,829, according to the home ministry’s dashboard of organisations considered “alive or active”.

The list of entities whose FCRA licenses are deemed to have been seized includes Medical Council of India, Oxfam India, Common Cause, Emmanuel Hospital Association, and Tuberculosis Association Of India, Asha Kiran Rural Educational Development Society, Chaitanya Rural Development Society, among others.

Hamdard Education Society, Delhi School Of Social Work Society, Jamia Milia Islamia, DAV College Trust and Management Society, Kolkata-based Satajit Ray Film and Television Institute, India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, India Habitat Centre, Lady Shri Ram College for Women are also on the list.

Earlier, 6587 NGOs were already a part of the list.

"The NGOs were given enough time but they failed to update. Even after the given extension, some NGOs had still not applied (for the license)," news agency ANI reported, quoting home ministry sources.

The validity of FCRA registration of some NGOs that were expiring between September 29, 2020, and September 30, 2021, was extended till March 31, 2022.

