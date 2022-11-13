Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, use driving license to open NPS account. Here's how to do this

Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:38 PM IST

The new facility also allows users to update the address information in their NPS account.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Thanks to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), users can now utilise their driving locker and open a National Pension System (NPS) account using DigiLocker.

The new facility also allows users to update the address information in their NPS account. According to PFRDA, the feature was launched as a ‘tribute to 75 years of India’s independence, and to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Here's a step-by-step guide to open NPS account using driving license:

(1.) Go to the registration link, and under ‘Register With,’ select ‘Document with DigiLocker.’

(2.) Under ‘Select Document,’ choose ‘Driving License.’

(3.) You will now be redirected to the DigiLocker website; here, enter your log in credentials.

(4.) Give the Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRKAs) permission to share your papers.

(5.) Now, provide NPS access to DigiLocker, and papers issued by it.

(6.) On the account opening screen, your demographic data and driving license photo will automatically appear.

(7.) Provide personal information, as well as details on your PAN card, bank account, scheme, and nomination, if necessary.

(8.) Fill the application form, and pay for NPS donation.

(9.) Your NPS account is successfully created.

