NPS to introduce new login rules tomorrow (April 1). Check step-by-step process

With a new financial year (FY2024-'25) starting from Monday, April 1, several key decisions implemented by the government related to personal finance, investment schemes and tax regimes will come into force. Among the many fiscal matters to come into force are also key changes within the National Pension Scheme (NPS). Among the many fiscal matter to come into force are also key changes within the National Pension Scheme (NPS).(Image for representation/Reuters)

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a voluntary and long-term investment plan for retirement. Earlier, the scheme covered only central government employees but now it is open to all Indian citizens on a voluntary basis.

NPS to introduce new login rule

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced a new security layer in the National Pension System (NPS). It will come into effect from April 1 and has a two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication system, that is mandatory for all password-based users logging into the CRA system.

“To enhance the security measures in accessing the CRA system and safeguard the interests of subscribers and stakeholders, it has been decided to bring in additional security features through Aadhaar-based authentication for login to the CRA system," PFRDA said in a notification.

“The Aadhaar-based login authentication will be integrated with the current user ID and password-based login process so as to make the CRA system accessible through 2 Factor Authentication," the body explained.

NPS new login rules: How to use two-factor Aadhaar authentication



Aadhaar-based login authentication will be integrated with the current User ID and Password-based login process. Here's how to do it:

Step 1- Visit NPS website: https://enps.nsdl.com/eNPS/NationalPensionSystem.html

Step 2- Go to 'Login with PRAIN/IPIN' and click PRAIN/IPIN tab.

Step 3- A new window will open where you can enter your user ID and password.

Step 4- Then enter Captcha and the window will prompt for Aadhaar authentication.

Step 5- An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number.

Step 6- You should enter it and you can then access your NPS account.