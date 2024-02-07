 NPS partial withdrawal new rule effective from February: What's different? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / NPS partial withdrawal new rule effective from February: What's different?

NPS partial withdrawal new rule effective from February: What's different?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 04:55 PM IST

PFRDA introduces new provision for partial withdrawals from NPS

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced a new provision allowing National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to make partial withdrawals for specific purposes, effective from February 1.

New rules of NPS are effective from February 1.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
New rules of NPS are effective from February 1.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

(ALSO READ: How to deposit money in your National Pension Scheme account via UPI?)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What is the new eligibility, limit, frequency for NPS partial withdrawal?

To avail partial withdrawal, the subscriber must meet the following criteria:

1. Be an NPS member for a minimum of three years from the joining date.

2. The partial withdrawal amount should not exceed 25 per cent of the subscriber's total contributions in their individual pension account, excluding the employer's contribution, as of the withdrawal application date. Returns on contributions are not eligible for partial withdrawal.

3. A subscriber can make a maximum of three partial withdrawals during their entire subscription tenure. For subsequent withdrawals, only incremental contributions made since the previous withdrawal are allowed.

(ALSO READ- Explained: National Pension Scheme (NPS) vs Old Pension Scheme (OPS))

New reasons admissible for partial withdrawals

The National Pension System (NPS) now allows subscribers to make partial withdrawals for various reasons, including:

1. Higher education of the subscriber's children, including legally adopted children.

2. Marriage expenses for the subscriber's children, including legally adopted children.

3. Purchase or construction of a residential house or flat in the subscriber's name or jointly with their legally wedded spouse. However, no withdrawal is permitted if the subscriber already owns a residential property (excluding ancestral property).

(ALSO READ: Plan your retirement with National Pension Scheme)

4. Treatment of specified illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure, primary pulmonary arterial hypertension, multiple sclerosis, major organ transplant, coronary artery bypass graft, aorta graft surgery, heart valve surgery, stroke, myocardial infarction, coma, total blindness, paralysis, serious/life-threatening accidents, and Covid-19.

5. Medical and incidental expenses due to the subscriber's disability or incapacitation.

6. Expenses for skill development/re-skilling or any other self-development activities.

7. Expenses for establishing the subscriber's own venture or any start-ups.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On