NSE, BSE extend trading hours till 5 pm today. Here's why

Earlier in the day, NSE had halted trading in its cash and derivative segments at 11.40 am, due to issues with telecom links of its two service providers.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The NSE tweeted the market timings for various segments(Bloomberg)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have extended trading till 5pm on Wednesday. The BSE said on its website that equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5pm, however, all other market timings will remain unchanged.

"Please note the market timings for only today: F&O Segment Normal Market will Re-open as follows: Normal Market open time : 15:45 hrs; Normal Market close time : 17:00 hrs; Trade Mod cut off time: 17:30 hrs," the NSE tweeted from its official handle.

Earlier in the day, it had halted trading in its cash and derivative segments at 11.40am, due to issues with telecom links of its two service providers. The BSE did not face any such issues and continued to have normal trading in all segments.

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," NSE announced on Twitter.

“We are workincg on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40am and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved,” NSE tweeted around 11:59am on Wednesday.

The NSE tweeted the market timings for various segments. NSE F&O market will reopen from 3:45pm to 5:00pm in order to allow all open to close for the day, the exchange said in a tweet.

