Markets LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat, then fluctuate; NSE IPO starts taking orders today

GIFT Nifty futures were trading around 23,224.5 points as of 7:58 am IST, indicating a flat start for the Nifty 50 index, which closed at 23,217.60 on Wednesday, according to data cited in a Reuters report.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points in a unanimous decision, its first increase in more than three years. Updated quarterly projections showed that 16 of 18 policymakers expected at least one additional 25-basis-point increase by year-end.