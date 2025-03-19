Nvidia looks to further its AI stronghold with new chips and personal supercomputers

Nvidia is planning to build more powerful chips, an artificial intelligence (AI) model for robotics, and “personal AI supercomputers” for developers to work on desktop machines. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote address during the Nvidia GTC 2025 at SAP Center on March 18, 2025 in San Jose, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)

CEO Jensen Huang made the announcement while unveiling a platform called Isaac GROOT N1 that will “supercharge humanoid robot development” at the company’s annual GTC event in San Jose, California, according to a Bloomberg report.

Nvidia is also working with Walt Disney and Google’s DeepMind on the project, which will be open to outside developers.

The personal supercomputer systems will be made by Dell, HP, and other manufacturers.

Apart from this, Huang also introduced a successor to Nvidia’s flagship AI processor called the Blackwell Ultra. This will be released in the second half of 2025 and will be followed by a more dramatic upgrade called “Vera Rubin” in the latter half of 2026.

After this, Nvidia also plans to release yet another version called Rubin Ultra a year later.

Nvidia is also working with General Motors to use AI for cars, factories and robots.

Huang also unveiled a separate wireless project involving companies like T-Mobile US and Cisco Systems, with Nvidia helping them create “AI-native” wireless network hardware for new 6G networks.

All of this comes after the company saw two years of stratospheric growth when it comes to both revenue and market value.

However, investors started doubting this after Chinese AI startup DeepSeek developed a competitive AI model, but using only a fraction of the resources.

Though Nvidia’s stock is down 14% this year due to trade war and recession concerns, Huang still offered a road map for future chips and also unveiled a breakthrough system which relies on a combination of silicon and photonics — light waves.