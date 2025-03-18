Menu Explore
Tata Motors vehicle prices to rise from April 2025 | Check details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 05:35 PM IST

The price hike will be applicable for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Tata announces price hike: The prices of Tata Motors' passenger and commercial vehicles are set to rise from April 2025 onwards. According to the company, the price hike is necessary to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Tata Motors said the price increase is a result of rising input costs.(Reuters)
Tata Motors said the price increase is a result of rising input costs.(Reuters)

The extent of the price hike will depend on the make, model, and variant of the vehicle.

The prices of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles will also see a price rise of up to 2%, which will also take effect from April 1, 2025.

The company, worth $44 billion, in an exchange filing said it remains committed to providing cutting-edge mobility solutions despite the rising production expenses.

The price hike is expected to particularly affect fleet operators and logistics businesses, which are significant consumers of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles.

However, industry analysts believe that Tata Motors' strong brand reputation and extensive service network will help mitigate the impact on its market share.

Despite the price increases, the company is expected to maintain its dominant position in the Indian automobile market.

The ex-showroom price of the company's latest passenger vehicle model, Curvv, starts at 9.99 lakh and goes up to 20 lakh. On the other hand, its more affordable offering Tiago starts at 4 lakh and goes up till 9 lakh.

